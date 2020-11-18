Cogent Biosciences (COGT +1.2% ) has announced final results from Phase 1/2 study evaluating combination of PLX9486 + Pfizer's Sutent (sunitinib) in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). Data will be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society meeting.

PLX9486 is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit KIT exon 17 mutations, including D816V. Most patients with imatinib-resistant GIST have both primary and secondary KIT mutations.

Among the 15 patients who had not previously received PLX9486 as a single agent, the median progression free survival was 12 months, the confirmed ORR was 20% and the clinical benefit rate was 80%, with 27% of patients remaining on therapy out 27-34 months.

No dose limiting toxicities in the three dose levels tested were observed, and the most common adverse events were anemia, hypophosphatemia, diarrhea, and lymphopenia.

The company plans to advance the PLX9486 + sunitinib combination into a Phase 3 GIST trial in 2H of 2021.