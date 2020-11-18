Mercedes-Benz USA (OTCPK:DDAIF) to kick off its EV transformation this year with the arrival of the EQC and it's crossover EQS SUV for sale in 2022 likely as a 2023 model.

The EQS and this EQS SUV, along with the EQE and EQE SUV, are part of Mercedes' plan to have 10 EVs in its lineup by the end of 2022.

Both EQS models will form part of an expanded S-Class family.

Others include EQA and EQB compact SUVs, and electric commercials like the eVito and eSprinter vans. An electric G-Class is also in the works. Some of these upcoming EVs will also have Mercedes-AMG and Maybach variants.

EQC are all based on platforms originally developed for internal-combustion models and the EQS and EQS SUV will rival mid-size models in exterior dimensions but should offer the interior space of full-size models.

