Vale's (VALE +0.3% ) proposed settlement of ~21B reais ($3.97B) following the deadly 2019 Brumadinho dam disaster is too low, says the secretary general of Minas Gerais state, where the accident happened.

"The value is still far from what we expect," Minas Gerais Secretary General Mateus Simoes following a meeting between authorities and the company that failed to reach an agreement on a settlement.

Vale, which has not disclosed the values involved in the negotiations, says it will continue to engage in "constructive dialogue" with authorities.

The next settlement hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9

Meanwhile, Vale raised the emergency protocol to level 2 at its Norte/Laranjeiras dam at the Brucutu mine in Minas Gerais, even as "no relevant changes have been observed regarding the safety factors of the structure."