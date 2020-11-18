Offering more color on last week's Q3 earnings, Magnite (MGNI +6.4% ) says total connected TV revenues grew more than 50%, thanks to a number of factors boosting growth in the fast-developing area.

That includes the ongoing rapid secular cord-cutting trend. It notes eMarketer estimates that more than one-third of U.S. households will be unreachable by a pay TV connection by 2024.

Advertisers in the technology vertical running CTV campaigns with Magnite increased spend by 176% from a year ago; those in the direct-to-consumer vertical boosted spending 159%, and those in consumer packaged goods increased spend 86%.

Meanwhile, top spending CTV categories in Q3 were automotive, retail, technology, consumer packaged goods and direct-to-consumer, it says.

And eight of the company's top 10 demand side platforms more than doubled spend on Magnite's platform over a year ago, with all of them growing year-over-year.

Addressability also gained. The number of advertisers using audience targeting on Magnite's platform grew 2.5 times between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020.