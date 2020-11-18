Xilinx, Texas Instruments team on energy efficient RF solutions

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is collaborating with Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to develop scalable and adaptable 5G radio solutions that can enhance RF performance and improve power efficiency of indoor and outdoor radio applications.

The solutions combine XLNX's Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC family and adaptable RF IP with TI's AFE7769 quad-channel RF transceiver.

“Critical to the success of the radio platform is the efficiency and performance of the RF power amplifier (PA). Even for low-power small cell applications, the PA consumes over 50% of the power of a typical next-generation radio and is therefore key to driving the OPEX and CAPEX,” says Liam Madden, EVP and GM, Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. “A scalable and adaptable DFE solution that can address current and future PA efficiency needs is key for the advancement of 5G platforms.”

Press release.

Related: Last month, AMD announced it would acquire Xilinx for $35B in an all-stock deal.