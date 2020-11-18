Confidence grows in pockets of retail after big reports from Target and TJX

  • Retail is having a strong day after Target and TJX Companies TJX reported earnings early in the day.
  • Notable gainers include Express (EXPR +23.3%), Chico's FAS (CHS +22.0%), Designer Brands (DBI +11.6%), Guess (GES +7.5%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +4.9%), Burlington Stores (BURL +5.3%), Big Lots (BIG +1.7%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +3.2%), Kirkland's (KIRK +4.7%), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +8.0%), Michaels Companies (MIK +2.5%) and Ross Stores (ROST +4.0%).
  • See details on Target's stunning comparable sales mark and TJX's strong merchandise margins.
