Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas - whose Grupo Salinas has interests in telecommunications, media, financial services, and retail - says he has 10% of his liquid net worth invested in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). He also recommends Safiedean Ammous's The Bitcoin Standard to his followers.

In other news of interest to crytpo fans, the Senate late yesterday blocked the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Fed Board of Governors. Shelton has advocated consideration of a return to the gold standard. Just one hard-moneyish voice among the hundreds of PhDs at the Eccles Building is apparently one too many for the D.C. crowd. Hodlers, needless to say, are again reminded for why they were drawn to Bitcoin in the first place.

As for prices, Bitcoin overnight shot up to a new cycle high just shy of $18.5K. It's since pulled back to $17.7K.