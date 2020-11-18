For Q3, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP -7.3% ) generated net revenues after voyage expenses of $15.8M compared to $15.9M in the year ago quarter; compares favorably with the 29% Y/Y decrease in the average Capesize spot earnings.

Net revenues dropped 17.8% Y/Y despite increase in operating days to 973 from 790.

Average Time Charter Equivalent earned by the fleet stood at $16,219/vessel per day, a decrease of 19% Y/Y.

Net income of $3.6M vs. $0.7M in the year ago quarter.

During the quarter, the Company recognized a $5.2M gain from the refinancing of a loan facility at a discount through a new loan facility provided by a third-party lender.

As of Sep.30, cash and equivalents including restricted cash stood at $33.8M increased from $14.6M as of Dec.31, 2019.

Third party vessel-secured debt was $160.1M at the end of Q3 as compared to $183.1M as of Dec. 31, 2019.

In Q3, the company took delivery of eleventh Capesize vessel, a 2005 built Japanese unit, which was agreed to be acquired in Q2.

"Despite the global short-term uncertainties, we expect this positive trend to continue in the long run, given the increasing demand of commodities combined with the lowest Capesize newbuilding orderbook of the last 15 years," chairman & CEO Stamatis Tsantanis commented.

