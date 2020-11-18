JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.9% ) chief Jamie Dimon chides Congress on its inability to agree on a follow-up virus relief bill to the CARES Act it passed in March.

"I know now we have this big debate. Is it $2.2 trillion, $1.5 trillion?" he said, referring to competing proposals from Democrats and Republicans, at the New York Times' Dealbook conference.

"I mean just split the baby and move on," he added. "This is childish behavior on the part of our politicians."

Key parts of the CARES Act expired in July, and some other extended unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums are due to stop at the end of the year. Meanwhile, at least 10M workers remain unemployed vs. pre-COVID levels, according to the October employment situation report.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that low wage earners are disproportionately bearing the brunt of COVID's economic damage.

Dimon urged lawmakers to pass a fiscal package to support the economy until mid-2021, when vaccines are estimated to be widely available.

"There is a big part of our country that is really struggling… that is what we should be focusing on,” he said.

He also points to the risks the country faces if Congress doesn't act. "If stimulus doesn’t come, the probability of having a good economic outcome drops," Dimon said.

