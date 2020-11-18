Kirby wins BofA upgrade on potential refinery utilization recovery

Nov. 18, 2020 11:45 AM ETKirby Corporation (KEX)KEXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Kirby (KEX +4.5%) climbs to its highest levels since August after BofA upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $54 price target, raised from $42, citing potential barge and refinery utilization improvements next year.
  • Utilization activity could return to historical levels assuming demand for black oil and refined products returns as implied by positive COVID-19 developments, BofA analyst Ken Hoexter says.
  • Valuations and insider buying make Kirby a compelling potential investment, Patrick Doyle says in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
