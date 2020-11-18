The vaccine developments have investors looking to a post-pandemic economy, with cash moving into recovery stocks and out of some stay-at-home favorites.
Netflix (NFLX, +0.2%) shares have seen some pressure this month, leading to a concerning move below a major momentum level. But the fundamentals bode well for streaming company as people prepare to move off the couch and out into the world.
The stock rapidly fell close to correction territory, off 9%, after Pfizer first announced its late-stage efficacy data on Nov. 9. It's recovered some since and is off about 6.5% now. The stock is still up nearly 50% year to date.
During that drop it fell through its 50- and 100-day simple moving averages.
The drop below the 100-day is the most concerning as it provided support during the September selloff that hit the summer's high-flying tech and stay-at-home names.
Shares now sit about 4% below the 50-day of around $499 and the 100-day around $499.50. They are about 7% higher than the 200-day SMA of $450, but that's still upward sloping.
For those concerned about viewers oversaturated on streaming during lockdowns going for Netflix-free weeks, though, a recent survey indicates the company still has some strong advantages.
Cowen surveyed 2,500 customers and found the biggest reason for subscribing is Netflix's original content, at 61%, up from 56% a year ago. That was followed by broad content choices at 57%, convenience of on-demand at 48%, cost-effective service at 44% and no ads at 42%.
Even with theaters open showing tentpole films again, Netflix will still be drawing eyeballs with new shows like The Queen's Gambit.
According to the October survey, the average weekly hours watched rose to 11 from 10 in the year-ago period, Cowen analyst John Blackledge notes, according to IBD. That doesn't seem a potential for too much drop-off, especially as it could take until at least summer 2021 to theaters to get back close to a pre-pandemic experience with first-run films.
Several studios have already pushed release dates of major films. And yesterday, Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) joined AMC (NYSE:AMC) in making a deal with Universal to shorten the theatrical release of features, which favors the streaming environment as a whole.
Netflix is also testing a linear model (surprisingly) in France called Netflix Direct, which could ease the decline in viewing numbers post-vaccine if Netflix can create some appointment television.
If "you put an episode of The Crown on a linear feed every week at a certain time you are drawing in a new audience who may not have been watching before - but more importantly you are also giving them a shared experience," The Entertainment Oracle wrote on Seeking Alpha.
Hulu is expecting streaming to stay strong, announcing a further hike to its live TV package.
And HBO and Amazon called a truce, allowing HBO Max to now appear on Amazon's Fire TV.