The vaccine developments have investors looking to a post-pandemic economy, with cash moving into recovery stocks and out of some stay-at-home favorites. Netflix (NFLX, +0.2% ) shares have seen some pressure this month, leading to a concerning move below a major momentum level. But the fundamentals bode well for streaming company as people prepare to move off the couch and out into the world. The stock rapidly fell close to correction territory, off 9%, after Pfizer first announced its late-stage efficacy data on Nov. 9. It's recovered some since and is off about 6.5% now. The stock is still up nearly 50% year to date.

During that drop it fell through its 50- and 100-day simple moving averages. The drop below the 100-day is the most concerning as it provided support during the September selloff that hit the summer's high-flying tech and stay-at-home names. Shares now sit about 4% below the 50-day of around $499 and the 100-day around $499.50. They are about 7% higher than the 200-day SMA of $450, but that's still upward sloping.