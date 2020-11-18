Morgan Stanley estimates that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) cutting its App Store tax for smaller developers could lead to a "20bps revenue and $0.03 EPS impact to FY21 results," though the actual impact will look smaller because the change starts at the beginning of FQ2.

Analyst Katy Huberty notes that the majority of App Store revenue comes from the largest developers, who aren't included in the change, and the "App Store revenue exposed to the commission rate is very small."

Morgan Stanley maintains its Overweight rating and $136 price target for Apple.

