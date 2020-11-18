Equinor (EQNR +0.9% ), Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY +2.2% ) and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY -1.7% ) have jointly announced to explore the potential formation of a European lithium-ion battery production business. The companies will work together to assess the market in Europe and further the business case for a green battery business located in Norway.

The companies intend to base the business on Panasonic technology and target the European market for electric vehicles and other applications.

As part of the initial phase, the companies will engage potential customers, while entering into dialogue with relevant authorities in Norway and Europe aiming to ensure competitive framework conditions for this joint battery initiative. Preliminary findings are expected around mid-2021