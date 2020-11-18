ABB (ABB +0.3% ) is considering a sale of its Dodge North American mechanical power transmission business, and already received preliminary interest for the business from potential suitors, Bloomberg reports.

New CEO Bjoern Rosengren, who joined the company in March from Sandvik, may announce the potential disposal plans during its investor day tomorrow, according to the report.

ABB bought Dodge - whose products include mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, couplings, sheaves and bushings for industrial purposes - as part of its $4B purchase of Baldor Electric in 2011.

ABB shares look priced for a high single-digit annualized return on distributable cash flow, "which isn't bad on a sector-relative basis," Stephen Simpson writes in a bullish report recently published on Seeking Alpha.