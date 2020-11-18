Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.82 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.86B (-25.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comps (ex-licensed departments) of -23.3%.

Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.

