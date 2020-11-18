NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-90.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.77B (+35.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expect online game services gross profit margin of 63.7%.

Over the last 2 years, NTES has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.