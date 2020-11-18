BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+58.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (+13.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.