BMO Capital Markets thinks Walmart (WMT +0.5% ) pulls out a number of positive read-throughs from the retailer's earnings report yesterday,

Analyst Kelly Bania says Walmart experienced significantly reduced U.S. e-commerce operating losses during the quarter and estimates U.S. e-commerce EBIT margins could be on track to improve.

He also notes that management was excited about the results from Walmart+, but stopped short of providing specific subscriber details. That pushes out what the firm expects could be an eventual positive catalyst for the stock.

"Walmart plans to make money in a multi-faceted approach in the future, including Advertising, Marketplace, WMT+, Walmart Fulfillment services, many of which we estimate are early-stage," notes Bania on the conference call confidence.

Looking further ahead, automation is expected to play a big role at Walmart, while pharmacy momentum and capabilities are seen as robust.

BMO raises its price target on Outperform-rated Walmart to $175, which works out to 29X the 2022 EPS estimate.

Read the full Walmart earnings call transcript.