Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-83.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $392.12M (-25.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.