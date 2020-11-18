Jefferies global equity strategist Sean Darby improves his outlook on U.S. banks and consumer financial stocks to "bullish" from "modestly bullish" as "improved visibility towards a successful coronavirus vaccine, easier lending conditions, little evidence of deflation and a sentiment switch from growth to value will lift U.S. bank shares through 2021."

The S&P 500 Banks Index gains 1.4% in midday trading in New York; S&P 1500 Composite Regional Banks Index rises 0.6%, and the S&P 1500 Composite Consumer Finance Index climbs 1.6% .

Banks, which are particularly sensitive to economic growth, have set aside more than $110B, "a huge safety cushion," for loan losses since the pandemic started.

Furthermore, bank stocks tend to hit bottom when revenue expectations outpace provisioning costs; the inflection tends to coincide with accelerating economic data and the easing of deflation fears and real negative interest rates, he said.

S&P 500 Banks Index (orange) and S&P 1500 Consumer Finance Index (purple) underperform the S&P 500 (blue) during the past year:

Darby saw the U.S. elections and the absence of a vaccine also holding the sector back.

Addressing potential risks, Darby said the "recent COVID-19 surge and absence of stimulus spending is likely to lead to some weaker economic data and potentially higher impairment charges"; also there's the risk of a double-dip recession.

For banks, Darby likes Citigroup (C +3.4% ), First Horizon (FHN +0.3% ), F.N.B. (FNB +0.4% ), Signature Bank (SBNY -0.7% ), Sterling Bancorp (STL +0.2% ), SVB Financial (SIVB +1.4% ), Western Alliance (WAL +0.3% ), and Wintrust Financial (WTFC +0.0% ).

On the consumer finance side, he points to: Aaron's Holdings (AAN +1.0% ), Ally Financial (ALLY +1.1% ), Capital One (COF +1.2% ), Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS -0.3% ), CURO Group (CURO +1.3% ), Discover Financial (DFS +2.5% ), Enova International (ENVA +1.6% ), FirstCash (FCFS +2.0% ), OneMain Holdings (OMF +0.8% ), Open Lending (LPRO +0.5% ), Oportun Financial (OPRT +2.6% ), Regional Management (RM +2.8% ), Santander Consumer USA (SC +1.2% ), SLM Corp. (SLM +0.5% ), and Synchrony Financial (SYF +2.3% ).

Consumer finance names (with market cap over $2B) ranked by Quant rating: