Jefferies global equity strategist Sean Darby improves his outlook on U.S. banks and consumer financial stocks to "bullish" from "modestly bullish" as "improved visibility towards a successful coronavirus vaccine, easier lending conditions, little evidence of deflation and a sentiment switch from growth to value will lift U.S. bank shares through 2021."
The S&P 500 Banks Index gains 1.4% in midday trading in New York; S&P 1500 Composite Regional Banks Index rises 0.6%, and the S&P 1500 Composite Consumer Finance Index climbs 1.6%.
Banks, which are particularly sensitive to economic growth, have set aside more than $110B, "a huge safety cushion," for loan losses since the pandemic started.
Furthermore, bank stocks tend to hit bottom when revenue expectations outpace provisioning costs; the inflection tends to coincide with accelerating economic data and the easing of deflation fears and real negative interest rates, he said.
S&P 500 Banks Index (orange) and S&P 1500 Consumer Finance Index (purple) underperform the S&P 500 (blue) during the past year:
Darby saw the U.S. elections and the absence of a vaccine also holding the sector back.
Addressing potential risks, Darby said the "recent COVID-19 surge and absence of stimulus spending is likely to lead to some weaker economic data and potentially higher impairment charges"; also there's the risk of a double-dip recession.
For banks, Darby likes Citigroup (C +3.4%), First Horizon (FHN +0.3%), F.N.B. (FNB +0.4%), Signature Bank (SBNY -0.7%), Sterling Bancorp (STL +0.2%), SVB Financial (SIVB +1.4%), Western Alliance (WAL +0.3%), and Wintrust Financial (WTFC +0.0%).
On the consumer finance side, he points to: Aaron's Holdings (AAN +1.0%), Ally Financial (ALLY +1.1%), Capital One (COF +1.2%), Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS -0.3%), CURO Group (CURO +1.3%), Discover Financial (DFS +2.5%), Enova International (ENVA +1.6%), FirstCash (FCFS +2.0%), OneMain Holdings (OMF +0.8%), Open Lending (LPRO +0.5%), Oportun Financial (OPRT +2.6%), Regional Management (RM +2.8%), Santander Consumer USA (SC +1.2%), SLM Corp. (SLM +0.5%), and Synchrony Financial (SYF +2.3%).
Consumer finance names (with market cap over $2B) ranked by Quant rating: