Cue Biopharma (CUE +11.3% ) says its lead asset CUE-101 currently in ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation trial in HPV+ head and neck cancer, has completed dosing cohort 6, at 4mg/kg and were recently cleared by the Safety Review Committee to begin dosing cohort 7, at 8mg/kg.

Also, the company entered into an amendment to the Global License and Collaboration agreement with LG Chem that extended the deadline for LG Chem to exercise its option for an additional Immuno-STAT program from November 6, 2020 to April 30, 2021.

Extended cash runway during Q3 through sales of shares of common stock under an ATM equity offering for proceeds of $14.3M.

At quarter end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities stands at $91.8M which allows the company to support the clinical development of CUE-101 into Q2 of 2022.