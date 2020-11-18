Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF -0.3% ) has agreed to acquire the remaining 49% interest in CannMart Labs from MKD and JLLS in exchange for $4.0M.

The company noted that CannMart Labs facility in Ontario has been completed for BHO (butane hash oil) extraction. The lab’s application is in the final phase for a processing license from Health Canada.

In May 2018, Namaste acquired a 51% interest in CannMart Labs and agreed to finance the construction of its facility in Etobicoke, a purpose-built oil extraction facility.

According to the proposed deal, the first tranche of purchase price will be $1.6M to paid in common shares of Namaste.

The remaining $2.4M is payable in equal tranches over the next nine fiscal quarters beginning on the fiscal quarter ending February 28, 2021.

The vendors are also entitled to earn-out payments in the form of Namaste shares, and maximum amount of each payment is capped at ~$1.94M Namaste shares.