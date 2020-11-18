Sierra Wireless (SWIR +1.1% ) has completed the divestiture of its automotive embedded module product line.

It's unloading the Shenzhen, China-based unit to Hong Kong's Rolling Wireless, for $165M in cash.

That product line was part of its Embedded Broadband reporting segment.

About 150 of its employees in Mainland China, Europe and the Asia Pacific region are becoming Rolling Wireless employees in the deal.

While Sierra Wireless has exited automotive applications, it will continue to invest in high-speed cellular modules used in Enterprise and Mobile Broadband.