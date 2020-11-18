Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+16.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Non-GAAP operating margin of 19.1%; and Billings of $1.08B.

Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 1 downward.

