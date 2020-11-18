Google (GOOG -0.2% , GOOGL) will allow users to open a bank account through Google Pay - an encroachment into territory currently occupied by banks and apps like Venmo (PYPL -0.2% ) and Cash App (SQ -1.3% ).

That comes through a new version of the Google Pay app relaunching today.

Google has partnered with Citi (NYSE:C) and Stanford Federal Credit Union on providing the mobile bank accounts, with plans to add eleven new partner institutions next year.

And as with Venmo and Cash App, Google Pay will continue to offer peer-to-peer payments (though it has some brand recognition ground to make up there).

The Google "Plex" checking/savings accounts will have no monthly fees, overdraft charges or minimum balances, and users can request a physical debit card that will run on Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) network.

It marks the latest marriage between big tech and finance, following Apple's credit card with Goldman Sachs; Chinese giants moving into fintech (including Alibaba and Tencent); and Facebook allowing payments via Messenger in certain markets.

The risks in such a tie-up include which company (the bank or the tech) own the lucrative customer relationship and branding, but Citi's Anand Selva tells CNBC that customers know Citi is the one holding the deposits: “The account is a Citi product, but customers get the best of both worlds with the Google ecosystem."