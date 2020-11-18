Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -1.4% ) falls as much as 4.5% before paring losses, even after the Federal Aviation Administration allowed Boeing's 737 MAX plane to resume U.S. deliveries and commercial flights by the end of the year.

Most Boeing suppliers are trading higher, but Spirit shares had rallied 70% in recent weeks in anticipation of the FAA action.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu upgrades Spirit to Buy from Hold, citing improved business visibility with the MAX cleared to fly.

Spirit has an overweight exposure to narrowbody planes, which will lead the recovery, Kahyaoglu says, adding that the company's liquidity concerns are eased with free cash flow support.

The firm also upgrades TransDigm (TDG +3% ) to Buy from Hold with a $710 price target, saying its 57% narrowbody exposure supports a speedier recovery.

SPR shares have picked up steam over the past five months after the MAX debacle and the onset of the pandemic crushed Boeing and its suppliers.