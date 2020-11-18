Shares of Target (TGT +5.2% ) are solidly higher today after the solid Q3 earnings print.

On Wall Street, Wells Fargo keeps an Overweight rating on Target and price target of $190 after taking in the Q3 numbers.

"The company did not provide guidance, but expects to have a strong holiday season with current consumer trends continuing into early 2021. Management also continued to highlight share gains (now at $6 billion), its strong execution in digital, an improving inventory position, new merchandising opportunities (Ulta the most recent example), and a plan to put its large cash balance to work with a share repo beginning next year," updates analyst Edward Kelly.

WF lifts its 2020 EPS estimate on Target to $9.10 from $7.00 prior and $7.33 consensus. The firm's 2021 EPS estimate is $7.80 vs. $7.25 prior and $7.78 consensus. See all the consensus estimates on Target.