Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Non-GAAP operating margin of 10.3%.

Over the last 2 years, INTU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.

