Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-39.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (-10.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comparable sales of -12.6%.

Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward.