Williams-Sonoma Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 18, 2020 5:35 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)WSMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+45.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+9.7% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable sales of +10.2%.
  • Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.