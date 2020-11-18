Williams-Sonoma Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2020 5:35 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)WSMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+45.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales of +10.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.