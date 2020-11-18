Lyft's ADT-powered Emergency Help feature launches nationwide

ADT (ADT +2.2% ) is powering a new Lyft (LYFT +3.7% ) safety feature that discretely connects a rider or driver to a monitoring professional if they feel uncomfortable or need emergency assistance.

The Emergency Help feature includes the mobile safety platform Safe by ADT and is fully integrated into the Lyft app.

Riders can select whether they want ADT to text or call them or to silently notify 911. Drivers will receive a call to prevent distracted driving.

If there's no response, ADT will automatically contact emergency assistance, who will receive the ride details and real-time location.

Lyft tested Emergency Help in a multi-city pilot program, and the feature is now rolling out nationwide.

Press release.

Previously: ADT, Lyft partner on rider security (Oct. 14 2019)