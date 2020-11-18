Post Holdings Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2020 5:35 PM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)POSTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-44.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.