Caleres Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2020 5:35 PM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL)CALBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-94.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $617.4M (-22.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.