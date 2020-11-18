Woodward Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2020 5:35 PM ETWoodward, Inc. (WWD)WWDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-56.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $520.75M (-29.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.