The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee votes unanimously to approve a bill to reform how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new airplanes, following the House's approval yesterday of similar action.

The bill grants the FAA new power over the longstanding practice of delegating some certification tasks to aircraft manufacturer employees.

Lawmakers hope to reach agreement to significantly tighten aviation industry oversight before Congress adjourns for the year, but they may run out of time.

Boeing (BA +0.8% ) shares have lost most of their powerful early gains that followed today's 737 MAX reinstatement, amid the realities of the battered travel industry and the knowledge that further delays in delivering the MAX and other aircraft would exacerbate Boeing's worrisome cash burn.

"The 737 MAX is now a demand problem where Boeing has to find airlines willing to take airplanes," Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv says. "Before COVID-19, it was a supply problem where airlines were desperate to take as many airplanes as possible. So we don't see the inventories clearing or production rates normalizing until 2023."