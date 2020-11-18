Cyclical sectors continue to benefit in a mixed broader market

The recovery trade is playing out on a smaller scale today as the S&P (SP500) +0.1% sees a push and pull between value and defensives, with growth in the middle.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.3% is outperforming thanks to strength in chip equipment and another rally in Tesla +9% as Morgan Stanley touts the internet-of-cars.

The Dow (DJI) +0.1% is easing back as Boeing +1% loses most of its early gains following the OK for the 737 MAX to fly again. UnitedHealth and Amgen are dragging.

Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) lead the sectors, followed by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) as Pfizer and BionNTech come close to requesting emergency use for its vaccine candidate.

Target +5% is helping Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) +2% off earnings, with Department stores like Nordstrom +6% rallying for another day. That's been tempered by a drop in Lowe's -6% , hit on slightly weak profit guidance.

info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is little changed, while the Fab 5 megacaps are slightly down (Apple is just in the green).