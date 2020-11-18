Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reaches a settlement with 13 U.S. states and the District of Columbia related to a 2016 software updates that slowed older iPhone models to conceal battery issues.

The $113M settlement is separate from the $500M that Apple agreed to pay in March, which stemmed from a class action suit by iPhone owners.

Apple didn't admit wrongdoing but, under the terms of the new settlement, promised to provide "truthful information" about iPhone power management across its website, software update notes, and device settings.

