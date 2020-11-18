A Blackstone (BX +0.7% ) partnership with Worthe Real Estate Group plans to build a new office tower near Burbank and Warner Bros. studio complexes in southern California, a project that would represent one of the largest U.S. office developments to proceed this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The group plans to build a 500K-square-foot office building near studios that produce such TV programs as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "Days of Our Lives."

It also underscores the demand for content creation that's flourished during the pandemic. While film releases have been put on hold as movie theaters were closed then re-opened at reduced capacities, people have been boosting their use of streaming services and TV programs.

That's made investing in real estate catering to TV and streaming program production more attractive than traditional real estate plays like hotel, retail, and office properties.

"Content creation is one of our highest conviction themes," Nadeem Meghi, Blackstone's head of real estate Americas, told the WSJ. "We're seeing long-term demand growth.

Blackstone and Worthe are likely to break ground on the building in 2022 next to an existing 480K-square-foot office tower that's fully leased and located across the street from Burbank Studios.

