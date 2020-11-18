ViacomCBS (VIAC +2.2% , VIACA +2% ) is undertaking a new round of layoffs, The Hollywood Reporter says, with 100 employees losing their jobs.

Employees from across the combined company are facing impact, though the focus is on shared services (finance, legal, technology).

It looks to be part of ongoing changes after the companies' re-merger created redundancies.

In February, it had increased expectations for cost savings from merger synergies (annualized run-rate) to $750M from a previous $500M.

Along with the shared-services cuts, though, ViacomCBS has been doing away with individual network oversight like its rivals, and Entertainment & Youth Group leader Chris McCarthy has absorbed many of those nets.