Uber (UBER +2.1% ) CEO Dara Knosrowshahi says the company's autonomous vehicle unit wants to partner with other companies in the space.

Khosrowshahi, speaking at the RBC Capital Markets conference, was responding to a question about reports the company wanted to sell the Advanced Technologies Group.

"Our view is that we will partner with other autonomous providers over a period of time," says Khosrowshahi.

In September, Bloomberg sources said Uber investors SoftBank and Benchmark were pressing the company to find more investors for the self-driving unit and to reconsider its strategy. The unit was expected to run out of money by the end of the year.

Last month, a German business magazine reported that Uber had offered more than €1B to buy the rideshare JV from Daimler and BMW.