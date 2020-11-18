Bank of America updates on an investor call it held with management of XPeng (XPEV +0.1% ).

"XPeng plans to launch third model, A+ class sedan with MSRP below RMB200k, in 2021 and expects the vehicle delivery in 4Q21. Besides new-sedan product, XPeng will launch upgraded G3 in 2021. XPeng is cooperating with LFP battery supplier and will likely equip LFP battery on P7 at the earliest in 1H21. Adopting LFP battery suggests that XPeng will likely be able to adjust MSRP and its P7 could be more competitive in the EV market. XPeng also expects to equip LFP battery on G3."

Analyst Ming Hsun Lee thinks XPeng will see cost reduction and margin improvement due to the lower battery costs. Lee also believes XPeng's focus on vehicle connectivity will gain consumer traction.

BofA has a Buy rating on XPeng and price objective of $43.