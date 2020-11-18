FuelCell Energy (FCEL +28.3% ) shares soar by nearly a third, on track to more than double in four days despite no news released by the company.

With the stock jumping 11% on Friday, 31% on Monday and 10% yesterday, it has now skyrocketed 114% during its current win streak, and trading volume has been rising during the streak, from 46M shares on Friday to 96.3M shares on Monday and 150.4M shares yesterday, before hitting 130M shares today with two hours remaining before the close.

The stock's rally is the result of rising investor interest in renewable energy stocks, particularly since the election, as Pres.-elect Biden has said he would seek to transition away from fossil fuels.

Perhaps providing some extra juice is today's news that the U.K. plans to stop the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2030, five years earlier than Prime Minister Johnson's previous pledge that included lowering emissions to net zero by 2050.

A recent report from the International Energy Agency foresees new additions of renewables capacity worldwide increasing by 4% this year to a record 198 GW, which means renewables would account for nearly 90% of this year's increase in total power capacity worldwide.

FCEL has climbed 136% this month, after plunging 93% over the previous four years.