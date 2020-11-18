The European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for Sanofi's (SNY +1.3% ) Supemtek, a quadrivalent (four-strain) recombinant influenza vaccine.

The company says that Supemtek contains three times more antigen than both egg-based and cell-based standard-dose vaccines, thus provide improved protection against influenza.

First European launches expected for the 2022/2023 influenza season, with a possibility of accelerating the availability of doses as early as the 2021/2022 season in certain countries

Last week, the FDA issued a complete response letter for Sanofi's rare blood disease drug sutimlimab, citing "certain deficiencies" at a third-party manufacturing facility.