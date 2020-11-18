ChargePoint stock moves closer to NYSE listing as reverse merger deadline approaches

Shares of SPAC Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) are up nearly 15% in the past week as the reverse merger with EV charging company ChargePoint comes closer to completion.

When the $2.4B deal was announced in September, the parties said the deal was expected to close at the end of Q4 and that time is running short.

After the closing, the combined company will be named ChargePoint Holdings and trade on the NYSE.

On Monday, ChargePoint competitor Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced a new cable management solution to use at its charging stations. Any positive news in this emerging space can benefit all of the players.

