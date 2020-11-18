Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, a part of Nel (OTCPK:NLLSF +3.5% ) and Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF -0.1% ) will develop a green hydrogen production plant with a capacity of more than 200 MW in Spain as part of a new partnership.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the collaboration, through which they hope to develop a green hydrogen technology value chain in country.

Commenting on the announcement, Jon André Løkke, CEO of Nel, said, “We are honoured that Iberdrola wants to work more closely together with us on electrolyser projects in the 100-MW scale and beyond. Just as Iberdrola in the past successfully contributed to developments in the wind industry, they are now doing the same within hydrogen.”

Today’s news follows Iberdrola’s announcement back in November that Nel would be the preferred partner for the delivery of a 20MW PEM electrolyser facility in Puertollano.

The parties will commence the project, as well as strategic discussions, immediately, with the target of deploying more than 200 MW electrolysers in 2023, after the initial 20 MW plant is set to commence operations in 2021.