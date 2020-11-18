Short-term pressures in restaurant sector keep pandemic favorites on the menu
- Baird takes a look at the restaurant sector as near-term COVID concerns run up against the positive vaccine news that should impact traffic in 2021.
- "Results from our recent monthly survey generally aligned with our previously published weekly data and showed a slight comps deceleration in October versus September," update analyst David Tarantino and team.
- Tarantino says the firm is inclined to look past short-term noise when considering the potential for a COVID-19 vaccine eventually to lead to a better operating backdrop, however, it still favors restaurant chains performing well in the current backdrop amid major uncertainties about how the pandemic will impact near- and longer-term buying patterns.
- On that note, Baird currently has Outperform ratings in place on Chipotle (CMG +2.0%), Yum Brands (YUM +0.0%), Domino's Pizza (DPZ -0.1%), Wingstop (WING -2.4%), McDonald's (MCD +0.3%) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR -0.9%).
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings tool churns out different names at the top of the restaurant menu, with One Group Hospitality (STKS +2.3%) and Darden Restaurants (DRI +1.2%) and Yum China (YUMC +3.5%) topping the list.