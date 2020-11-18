W.P. Carey (WPC +0.4% ) CEO Jason Fox credit's the REIT's diversification and underweighting of retail in its portfolio, for its strong rent collections throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rent collections for the month of October were ~99%, "similar to where we've been since the beginning of the pandemic," Fox said during a NAREIT World session webcast.

As for its investment outlook, Fox sees a "strong end to 2020" and is hopeful the momentum will continue into 2021.

The company's strong liquidity makes it well-positioned to execute on its pipeline. "On the investment front, there's a lot of interesting growth out there and we're set up for that," he said.

Currently it's pipeline is skewed to the U.S. and industrial properties, he said.

With its confidence increasing since the start of the pandemic, WPC reinstituted 2020 real estate portfolio investment volume guidance of $750M-$1B during its Q3 call; the REIT has potential to end the year in the top half of that range, Fox said.

See WPC's acquisition of real estate assets over the past 11 quarters:

"Bottom line on our liquidity is we're really well positioned to make significant investments" in the first couple of quarters of 2021, said Jeremiah Gregory, head of capital markets at WPC, who points to the company's revolving credit facility as well as its access to capital markets.

At the end of Q3, WPC had $1.6B of capacity available on its senior unsecured credit facility and $166M of available net proceeds under forward sale agreements in addition to cash and cash equivalents of $152M.

"Our cost of capital is set up well (so that we) can look at a diverse range of opportunities," Fox said.

"We're investing in a wide range of yields," in line with its diversification focus, and notes that its cap rates range from the low 5s to 7s; the weighted average cap rate is ~6.6%, he said.

See where WPC ranks in terms of Quant ratings among diversified REITs with market cap over $2B: