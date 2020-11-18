Honeywell cut at Jefferies, HSBC after three-month 30% rise

Nov. 18, 2020 2:49 PM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)HONBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Honeywell (HON -0.9%) heads lower after two sell-side firms yank their bullish recommendations for the stock, which has run more than 30% higher over the past three months.
  • Jefferies downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $210 price target, saying the company's valuation is pricing in an "optimistic scenario" and reflecting expectations for "above-peak" earnings in 2022.
  • Analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu says Honeywell's current stock price implies 2022 EPS of ~$9.95 compared to Jefferies' estimate of $8.65 and consensus of $8.78.
  • HSBC analyst Puneet Garg also cuts Honeywell to Hold from Buy with a $200 target.
  • HON's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.
