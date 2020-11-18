Major averages in the red as New York City shuts public schools

The S&P (SP500) -0.4% is losing some of its fight to remain at the flatline as further lockdown measures hit New York City. The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% is now lower.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweets: "New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution. We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19."

Rates are back at the unchanged level after a short rally, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 0.88%. (NYSEARCA:TBT) -0.1% , (NASDAQ:TLT) flat

The majority of S&P sectors are now declining. The cyclical sectors remain the outperformers: Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) +0.6% , Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) +0.2% , Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) +0.2 %.

Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) -1% and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) -1% are at the bottom.