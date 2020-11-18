Delta Air Lines (DAL +1.9% ) plans to continue blocking middle seats on its planes through March 30 in a move that could put some pressure on American Airlines (AAL +1.5% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.5% ), JetBlue (JBLU +0.3% ) and United Airline (UAL +2.6% ) to match. Some airlines are only 12 days away from opening up the middle seats again.

"Some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind," notes Delta Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch on the strategy.

With middle seats blocked, Delta will be unable to free up capacity without the cost of adding more planes, but could put some see some passengers willing to pay a higher price for comparable fares.

